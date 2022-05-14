Chilean police have used water cannons against protesters in the capital Santiago, as clashes broke out following a vigil in honour of the late journalist, Francisca Sandoval.

She died after being shot on the sidelines of a union demonstration — organised to mark International Workers' Day on May 1.

Some groups set up barricades and cut off traffic in the Plaza de Italia, the epicentre of the so called "social outbreak" protest movement since 2019, in the heart of Santiago.

Vigils have taken place in the capital, with candles and photos of the journalist.

During the scuffles on May Day a group of street vendors came out to confront demonstrators with shots that hit three people, but it was Sandoval who got the worst of it.

Chile is experiencing its worst public security crisis, with a mixture of vandalism and social protests, an increase in drug gangs in poorer sectors of the country and illegal gun ownership.