Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany with a military parade in Moscow on Monday. But this year also, many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighbouring Ukraine.
The Russian ambassador to Poland was splattered with a red substance by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw on Monday when he tried to lay a wreath to mark Victory Day.
An unoccupied beach house on the North Carolina Outer Banks was filmed collapsing into the ocean on Tuesday, May 10, amid severe coastal flooding.
The journalist for Al Jazeera Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday.
Flash floods swept away one of the main bridges in northern Pakistan, setting off alarms about increased glacial lake outburst floods due to the rise in temperatures in the country.
"Little Amal," the giant puppet, arrived in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine on Wednesday. The 3.5-meter puppet Amal depicts a 10-year-old girl migrant from Syria, who walked 8,000 km looking for her mother in 2021.
No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.
More No Comment
Extinction Rebellion activists target Monsanto offices in Buenos Aires
Israeli riot police at journalist's funeral procession
Hundreds of amateur musicians rock out ahead of Paris concert
Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumours
Ukraine: puppet of Syrian refugee girl 'Little Amal' arrives in Lviv
Gaza artists paint a mural in honour of slain Al Jazeera journalist
Palestinians honour slain journalist during memorial service in Ramallah
Brazilians claim world's biggest-ever barbecue
Name of slain Al Jazeera journalist carved on beach in Gaza
Artists react to the war in Ukraine
Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum
Giant endangered stingray released into Mekong River in Cambodia
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge
Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist
Dozens protest in Panama over disappearances of women