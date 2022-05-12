Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumours

Beijing residents rush to supermarkets as Chinese officials try to curb mounting panic over a rumour the capital would be placed under stay-at-home orders. No lockdown was announced, but large queues and groups of residents were seen stocking up on groceries across the city.
