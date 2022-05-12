Latest Live Coverage

Brazilians claim world's biggest-ever barbecue

The Parauapebas City Hall, located in Pará state in northern Brazil, organise what they claim as the "biggest barbecue in the world" to celebrate the city's 34th anniversary. According to the city administration, 20 thousand kilos of meat was used during the "churrascão".

