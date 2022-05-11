A journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday.

The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, who said they were investigating.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterwards.

Ali Samoudi, another Palestinian journalist, was hospitalised in stable condition after being shot in the back.

Abu Akleh, 51, was born in Jerusalem. She began working for Al Jazeera in 1997 and regularly reported on-camera from across the Palestinian territories. In video footage of the incident, Abu Akleh can be seen wearing a blue flak jacket clearly marked with the word "PRESS."