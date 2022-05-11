A journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday.
The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, who said they were investigating.
Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterwards.
Ali Samoudi, another Palestinian journalist, was hospitalised in stable condition after being shot in the back.
Abu Akleh, 51, was born in Jerusalem. She began working for Al Jazeera in 1997 and regularly reported on-camera from across the Palestinian territories. In video footage of the incident, Abu Akleh can be seen wearing a blue flak jacket clearly marked with the word "PRESS."
More No Comment
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge
Dozens protest in Panama over disappearances of women
Convoy of civilians destroyed near Kharkiv
North Carolina beach house collapses into the ocean
Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital's streets after deadly violence
Afghan women protest decree to cover faces
Pakistan bridge swept away in flash flooding
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march
Russian envoy to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory
Ready, Steady, Mow! British lawnmower racing season gets underway
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine