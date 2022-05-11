Have you ever dreamt of spending the night in an iconic place?

Fans of the 2001 movie and current Broadway hit "Moulin Rouge" now have an opportunity to get inside one of its famous settings. Airbnb is offering an overnight stay in a room inside the windmill of the iconic Moulin Rouge in Paris.

Three couples have the chance to win three nights inside the newly transformed secret suite, which boasts a frilly pink bedroom with a canopy bed, adorned with flowers and silk wrapping. Other details in the room include a dressing table with 19th century styled mirrors and oil lamps and a rack of elaborate period costumes perfect for any aspiring showgirl.

There's also a candlelit rooftop garden space with spots to entertain and see the view of the windmill and Paris skyline.

The hidden room hasn't been used since its creation in 1889 and has never been open to the public. The stay also includes dinner cooked by a local chef, behind-the-scenes access and seats to the cabaret's resident show, Féerie, and a photo opportunity with the cast after the performance.

The first three couples to book on the Airbnb website on May 17 will get to experience this opportunity.