A gull caught upside-down on a utility wire was rescued in Sunderland, England, on April 30 by a creative fire crew, who used a throw line to pull the bird to a pole and then lift it down to safety, officials said.
According to an RSPCA statement, the gull became suspended upside-down when a fishing hook that had pierced one of its feet got snagged on the wire midflight, leaving the bird hanging by his foot about 9 metres above the ground.
Firefighters latched a throw line to the stricken bird and, using it as a zip line, dragged the bird along the wire toward a pole, where it could be reached by members of the crew.
The bird was examined by veterinarians, who removed the fishing hook, which left behind a minor wound. It was recovering at Pawz for Thought, a local animal rescue charity, but was expected to be released quickly back into the wild, the RSPCA said.
More No Comment
Greenpeace activists hang anti-war banner on Finnish power firm's HQ
NFTs and outdoor screens take over Madrid for urban art festival
Americans protesters take to streets after Supreme Court abortion leak
China sets up world`s highest meteorological stations on Mount Everest
Woman who lost legs in landmine blast has first dance with new husband
Syrian children take part in 'Super Mario' games during Eid
Long queues and rationing at Ukrainian petrol stations due to fuel shortages
'A kilt for Zelensky': Scottish mill weaves tartan for Ukraine
Star Wars fans in Taiwan mark 'May the 4th' in costumes
US Coast Guard intercepts vessel carrying migrants from Haiti
Ethiopian museum and businesses damaged in the post-Ramadan clash
Traditional Wine Horses race of Calatrava comes back as UNESCO heritage
Dozens arrested as Armenia opposition protests up pressure on PM
Snowsports stars let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and colour
Thousands of Muslims in India, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq gathered on Tuesday to pray for Eid al-Fitr.