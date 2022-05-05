Ukraine war: More fighting reported at Mariupol steelworks despite Russian ceasefire pledgeComments
Russia has vowed to pause its military operation at the huge steelworks in Mariupol for three days from Thursday morning to allow civilians to leave.
But early on Thursday morning the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had "resumed the offensive" to seize the plant.
Thursday's key points:
- Russian forces have "resumed the offensive to take control" of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine's military command says in its daily update early on Thursday.
- This comes despite a Russian military pledge to open a humanitarian corridor from 0800 to 1800 Moscow time (0700 to 1700 CET) on May 5, 6 and 7 to allow civilians to leave the besieged plant.
- Late on Wednesday the commander of the main Ukrainian defending force at the plant said Russian troops had broken into the premises for the second day running and "there are heavy, bloody battles”. Earlier, Mariupol's mayor said contact with Ukrainian defenders had been lost.
- In a late night address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said women and children are still trapped in Mariupol and a prolonged ceasefire is needed to get them out. No civilians were reported evacuated from the Azovstal plant on Wednesday.
- Air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine on Wednesday night and missile fire followed shortly after in the cities of Cherkasy, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine's foreign minister has accused Russia of wanting to "break us down with their missile terrorism".
- The United Nations says more than 300 civilians from Mariupol and four other towns have been taken to Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia in a second successful evacuation operation. Zelenskyy said the 344 evacuated Wednesday are in addition to the more than 150 people who were evacuated earlier this week from the Azovstal bunkers.
- Hungary says it won’t support an EU proposal for banning Russian oil imports in a move that could derail the bloc’s efforts to apply united pressure against Moscow.
- Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed that EU nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions.
Ukraine claims to have repelled Russian attacks in the east
Ukraine’s General Staff says the country’s forces made some gains on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv and repelled multiple Russian attacks in the east.
In its daily morning update, the General Staff said that the Russians “lost control over several settlements on the border of Mykolayiv and Kherson regions.” Ukrainian forces also repelled 11 attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the update said.
At the same time, fighting over the Azovstal plant in Mariupol continued, the General Staff said.
“With the support of aircraft, the enemy resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant,” the update said, adding that the Russian troops were “trying to destroy Ukrainians units” at this last remaining pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the ravaged port city.
The General Staff also noted Russian efforts to stir tensions in the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova, which borders with Ukraine and has a Russian peacekeeping contingent. The Russian military “carries out regrouping of troops in certain areas, takes measures to replenish reserves” and is “trying to improve the tactical position of its units.”
The General Staff’s statements could not be independently verified. (AP)
EU plan for Russian oil embargo 'impossible' for Hungary
Hungary’s foreign minister says the country won’t support a European Union proposal for banning oil imports from Russia in a move that could derail the bloc’s efforts to apply united pressure against Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
In a video on social media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday that Hungary’s energy supply “would be completely destroyed” by an EU embargo of Russian oil, which he said would make it “impossible for Hungary to obtain the oil necessary for the functioning of the Hungarian economy.”
Szijjarto’s statement came as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed that EU member nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia.
The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect, and reluctance by governments in Hungary and Slovakia to support sanctions against Russian fossil fuels has placed roadblocks before a united EU response.
Szijjarto said Hungary would only support the sixth round of sanctions if oil imports were exempted. (AP)
'Better than nothing': Ukraine FM welcomes EU oil embargo
In a video message posted on Twitter, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the European Union’s decision to propose an embargo on Russian oil. He said Ukraine isn’t happy it will be delayed for several months, but “it’s better than nothing.”
Kuleba said it should be clear now “that times for half-sanctions or half-measures when it comes to sanctions is gone.” He says the EU can no longer support Ukraine on one hand by imposing sanctions, while continuing to pay Russia for oil and gas and support their “war machine.”
He also said if any country continues to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, it will be a reason to say the country is complicit in the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. (AP)
Air raid alarms and missile fire in several cities
Air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine on Wednesday night and missile fire followed shortly after in the cities of Cherkasy, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.
In Dnipro, Mayor Borys Filatov said one strike hit the centre of the city. The strikes in Dnipro also hit a railway facility, authorities initially said, without elaborating. Ukrainian Railways said none of its staff were injured in the Dnipro attack.
Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons”, Russia bombarded railway stations and other supply-line points across the country. Meanwhile, the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war by proposing a ban on oil imports, a crucial source of revenue for Russia.
(AP)
Russia 'has resumed offensive' to take control of Mariupol plant
The Ukrainian General Staff said in its daily update at around 04:00 GMT (0600 CET) on Thursday that "the Russian invaders are concentrating their efforts on blocking and trying to destroy our units in the Azovstal area. With the support of the air force, the enemy has resumed the offensive to take control of the plant."
Ukrainian fighters inside Azovstal are fighting "difficult, bloody battles" against Russian troops, Denis Prokopenko, a commander with Ukraine's Azov regiment, said late on Wednesday. A Ukrainian parliamentarian said Russian forces were inside the plant. (AFP)
Azovstal remains one of the biggest hubs of Ukrainian military resistance and has been subjected to massive Russian aerial bombardments and shelling. Russian State TV showed smoke rising over Azovstal.
Hundreds of Ukrainian forces from different parts of the army, as well as civilians, remain in the plant’s underground shelters. (AP)
Russia pledges ceasefire to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steelworks
A unilateral Russian three-day ceasefire is due to come into effect on Thursday morning around the Mariupol steel plant, the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in this strategic port city, but fighting continues in the rest of Ukraine.
"The Russian armed forces will open a humanitarian corridor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moscow time (0700 to 1700 CET, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. GMT) on 5, 6 and 7 May from the site of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians," the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday evening.
"During this period, the Russian armed forces and units of the Donetsk People's Republic (unilaterally proclaimed by the pro-Russian separatists, editor's note) will cease fire and hostilities unilaterally," it continued, assuring that civilians who had taken refuge in the factory would be allowed to return to Russia or to territories controlled by Kyiv.
The statement appeared on the Telegram messaging app Wednesday and pledged the forces would refrain from military actions, withdraw to a safe distance and facilitate the withdrawal of the civilians to any destination they choose.
But there was no immediate confirmation of those arrangements from other sources and similar promises to set up evacuation corridors have collapsed, because of what the Ukrainians blamed on continued fighting by Russians. A United Nations spokesman said discussions about future evacuations were ongoing.
In his late night address, President Zelenskyy said Ukraine stood ready to ensure a ceasefire in Mariupol and appealed for help from the UN.
"It will take time simply to lift people out of those basements, out of those underground shelters. In the present conditions, we can not use heavy equipment to clear the rubble away. It all has to be done by hand," Zelenskyy said.
(AFP, AP and Reuters)
Good morning, this is Alasdair Sandford with Thursday's latest updates on the war in Ukraine.
