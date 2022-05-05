Every night this month, the screens in Madrid´s city centre will stop broadcasting ads to transform into digital canvases, showing a selection of NFT artworks.
This is just one of the events taking place in the Spanish capital during Madrid's Urban Digital Art Festival.
It's exploring the limits of digital art beyond screens and imagines the cities of the future through architecture.
