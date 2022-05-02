UEFA imposes more sanctions on Russian teams over war in Ukraine

UEFA has increased its sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine by ejecting the country from more football competitions.

Russian teams will not be allowed to compete in the Women’s European Championship this summer, as well as qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the next men's Champions League.

Russian sides had already been suspended by FIFA and UEFA from playing in international competitions "until further notice".

The latest sanctions will likely once again be appealed by Russia at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Portugal -- who were defeated by Russia in the playoff round -- will now take Russia’s place in the Women’s EURO 2022 in England in July.

Meanwhile, Russian Premier League winner Zenit St. Petersburg will be replaced in next season's UEFA Champions League group stage by the champions of Scotland. Russia also will not have entries in next season’s Europa League and Europa Conference League.

UEFA said its executive committee took the latest decisions to “ensure their smooth staging in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned.”

Russia’s bids to host the men’s European Championships in 2028 or 2032 have also been ruled ineligible.

Russia will also not play in the men’s Nations League and will be automatically relegated, UEFA said on Monday.

UEFA's latest sanctions also bar Russia from the 2021-23 European Under-21 Championship, as well as youth and futsal competitions.