In the "DD" settlement of Zaporizhzhia, there is no shortage of hands to cleanup the destruction caused by a rocket strike, which left five injured, including one child. People come together in solidarity to rebuild "on the ruins of what Russia has been doing" says one volunteer.
Citizens of Mariupol organised a field kitchen for their neighbours amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. Locals could be seen queuing up for soup and eating outside.
Olga, a Mariupol resident, said: "We help the girls, the girls cook. Every day we come, clean, cut (products), we do what is needed." She said the food is then taken to pensioners in her building who aren't able to walk. Olga said they cook dishes such as soup or porridge.
The food, as well as the field kitchen, was provided to them by the military, she said. But they also bring some of the ingredients from their homes.
"We bring what we have," Olga said.
More No Comment
Hundreds evacuated to Kharkiv from nearby village
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam
Military vehicles roll through Moscow city center ahead of V-Day parade rehearsal
Ukrainians urge EU to stop buying Russian oil, gas
No Comment videos of the week
Palestinians gather ahead of Quds (Jerusalem) day in Gaza
Israeli police force Palestinians from Jerusalem's al-Aqsa compound
Pianist performs amid ruins of Irpin
Tech and art combine to create vivid displays at new exhibition
Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo
Turkey: a city bus burns in the city of Izmir
Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims
Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election