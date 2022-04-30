The lantern parade celebrating Buddha’s birthday returns to the streets of Seoul after three years, as previous ones had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What started as a simple religious ritual is now a exhuberant spring festival where streets, temples and shopping centres are adorned with thousands of lotus lanterns.

During the parade, the highlight of the week-long event, participants walk almost three kilometres holding lanterns, pushing large scale lanterns and performing as bystanders clap and cheer them on.