The lantern parade celebrating Buddha’s birthday returns to the streets of Seoul after three years, as previous ones had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
What started as a simple religious ritual is now a exhuberant spring festival where streets, temples and shopping centres are adorned with thousands of lotus lanterns.
During the parade, the highlight of the week-long event, participants walk almost three kilometres holding lanterns, pushing large scale lanterns and performing as bystanders clap and cheer them on.
