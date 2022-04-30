Kharkiv residents taking shelter in the city's metro. Mattresses, blankets, beds, tables and chairs have been brought underground, where exhausted residents are trying to escape the shelling. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, which has been shelled for weeks by Russian artillery.

One of the neighbourhoods on the outskirts of the city is regularly being hit by Russian attacks, which, according to a Ukrainian reservist, alter between artillery, missile, and tank strikes. Despite the absence of water, electricity, and other communications, some of the local residents remain in their apartments.

They gather outside multi-story buildings to cook on an open fire in the streets. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov about 20% of the city's residential buildings have been so badly damaged that it will be impossible to restore them.