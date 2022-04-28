Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims

Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
People halted where they were walking, and drivers stopped their cars to get out of the vehicles as people bowed their heads in memory of the victims of the Nazi genocide.
Ceremonies were planned throughout the day at Israel's national Holocaust memorial, parliament and elsewhere.
Israel was founded in 1948 as a sanctuary for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust. About 165-thousand survivors live in Israel, a dwindling population that is widely honoured but struggling with poverty.
Ushering in Holocaust memorial day at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett late Wednesday called on the world to stop comparing the Holocaust to other events in history.
He spoke after the presidents of both Ukraine and Russia drew parallels between their ongoing war and the genocide during World War II.
Israel makes a great effort to memorialise the victims of the Holocaust and make heroes of those who survived.
Restaurants and places of entertainment remain closed on Holocaust memorial day, radios play sombre music and TV stations devote their programming to documentaries and other Holocaust-related material.
More No Comment
Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo
Turkey: a city bus burns in the city of Izmir
Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election
Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire
Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin holds talks with Antonio Guterres
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution