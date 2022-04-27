Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv

Ukrainian authorities dismantled the Monument of People's Friendship on Tuesday, a statue overlooking the Dnieper River in Kyiv, representing Russian-Ukrainian friendship.
The installation was gifted to Ukraine by the Soviet government in 1982 as a symbol of the relationship between Russia and Ukraine.
Kyiv City Council announced Monday that it would remove the statue along with 60 other monuments in the capital.
More No Comment
Vladimir Putin holds talks with Antonio Guterres
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution
Working on wind turbines and skyscrapers despite fear of heights
Beijing residents queue for tests
Men spray women with perfume on White Monday for good luck and marriage
Rio's carnival samba school defends memory of indigenous tribe
Collectives protest against femicides in Mexico
Cherry blossoms in Stockholm mark the beginning of spring
Thousands march in central Italy calling for peace in Ukraine
In Kharkiv's metro, families carve out a life away from the bombs
Rome celebrates 2775th birthday with historical parade
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter