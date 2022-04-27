Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow.
Antonio Guterres called earlier during his visit to Moscow and Kyiv to work together to set up aid and evacuation corridors in war-torn Ukraine.
More No Comment
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution
Working on wind turbines and skyscrapers despite fear of heights
Beijing residents queue for tests
Men spray women with perfume on White Monday for good luck and marriage
Rio's carnival samba school defends memory of indigenous tribe
Collectives protest against femicides in Mexico
Cherry blossoms in Stockholm mark the beginning of spring
Thousands march in central Italy calling for peace in Ukraine
In Kharkiv's metro, families carve out a life away from the bombs
Rome celebrates 2775th birthday with historical parade
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter