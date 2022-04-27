Latest Live Coverage

Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'

President Nayib Bukele's "war on gangs" in El Salvador is now in its first month after a crime wave that left 87 people dead last month, with more than 18,000 people arrested under a state of emergency.

The police and army detain suspects without warrants, most of them with tattoos representing their gangs, although relatives of those arrested say some "have already served their sentence".

