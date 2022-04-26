Adrenaline addict living in İzmir, Turkey, Hazel Kaya successfully carries out her profession, which requires working in buildings tens of metres high such as wind turbines and skyscrapers, despite her fear of heights.
She is one of the "rope access technicians" who work in high-rise buildings using practical rope systems, and draws attention as one of the few women practising this profession in Turkey.
Due to her job, Kaya performs maintenance, reinforcement, repair, cleaning and surface protection works on the interior and exterior parts, engine compartment or blade of a wind turbine that sometimes reaches 100 metres in height.
"I can even work at an altitude of 200 metres," she told Anadolu, "but sometimes, if we go for a walk with my father and want to take a photo by the cliff, I'm scared, I can't even look down. I just feel safe when I'm strapped to the belt."
More No Comment
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution
Beijing residents queue for tests
Men spray women with perfume on White Monday for good luck and marriage
Rio's carnival samba school defends memory of indigenous tribe
Collectives protest against femicides in Mexico
Cherry blossoms in Stockholm mark the beginning of spring
Thousands march in central Italy calling for peace in Ukraine
In Kharkiv's metro, families carve out a life away from the bombs
Rome celebrates 2775th birthday with historical parade
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter
Ukrainian grandma bakes Easter cake amid rubble
35th International Kite Festival kicks off in Berck, France
Rio's carnival fights against racism