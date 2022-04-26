Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
ICBM missiles in military parade

North Korea broadcasts images of a vast military parade to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the country's army, showcasing leader Kim Jong Un's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles. North Korea will rapidly accelerate the development of its nuclear arsenal, Kim said while overseeing the parade, state media reported.

More No Comment