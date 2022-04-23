Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
S.Africa's deadly floods shine spotlight on housing crisis

The community of Nkanini informal settlements in Durban is one of the areas devasted by recent floods which saw about 87 homes damaged and others washed away.

Land and housing activism group Abahlali baseMjondolo (shack dwellers) delivers food parcels to the affected families.

More No Comment