Standing at the foot of the ancient city wall ruins in the center of Beijing, Kong wore an outfit with dozens of banana-leaf umbrellas attached, and a headpiece supporting the globe above her.
"I want to deliver the message that every one of us should open our arms to embrace the Earth and protect the Earth like an umbrella," explained Kong.
66-year-old Kong has showcased her iconic, wearable art pieces on each Earth Day for over a decade, often using everyday objects, such as masks and plastic soapboxes, to raise public awareness of environmental issues.
Kong's performance lasted for about 20 minutes, attracting passers-by to stop and take photos with her.
