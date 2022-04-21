UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India Thursday and began his visit with a trip to Sabarmati ashram, once the home of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, where he was invited to sit cross-legged and work a wooden spinning wheel.
The tool was once vital to the local textile industry and championed by Gandhi as a symbol of resistance to Britain's colonial rule of India.
More No Comment
Feminine focus at Venice Biennale
"Pinocchio" PM should pack his bags and go according to Scottish MP
Assange supporters gather in front of court ordering his extradition to US
Dust storm hits the Iraqi capital of Baghdad
Transport company shows solidarity with Ukraine painting a train in yellow and blue
Muslim-owned shops demolished in New Delhi
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank
Pop Air, an "inflatable experience" at the Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris
Egyptians celebrate Ramadan with free Iftar table
Turkey: flamingos bring colours to the Lake Eber
Colombians feel 'happy and proud' ahead of painter Fernando Botero's 90th birthday
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
Turkish charity holds iftar for Syrian orphans in war-torn Idlib
Bucha: Families find closure by burying their loved ones
War in Ukraine sparks return of traditional Judas burning in Mexico