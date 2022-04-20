Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Train Ukrainian colors

A local railway in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, is running a train in the Ukrainian flag colours of blue and yellow in a show of solidarity with railway operators in the country.

The train bears messages in English such as "We stand with you" and "To the Ukrainian railway operators working to protect people's lives."

More No Comment