Residents of the Colombian city Medellin and tourists who visit the sculptures located in Botero Square, share feelings of happiness and pride a day ahead of the 90th birthday of the painter and sculptor Fernando Botero on April 19. His signature style, known as "Boterismo", features huge, exaggerated figures and characters. His art can be found in famous locations around the world, such as New York's Park Avenue and Paris' Champs-Élysées.