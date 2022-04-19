euronews_icons_loading
Bucha, Ukraine

In Bucha, relatives and families find closure by burying their loved ones, as the identification of bodies continues.

Meanwhile, an International Criminal Court investigation into war crimes is underway in Ukraine, including atrocities revealed after Moscow's retreat from the Kyiv area, where Ukrainian authorities say more than 720 people were killed, with 403 bodies found in the town of Bucha alone.

