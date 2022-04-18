Ukraine war live updates: Multiple missile strikes hit western city of Lviv, say Ukraine officialsComments
Russian forces are expected to begin a new big offensive in the east of the country after their retreat from the Kyiv region and other parts of the country.
It comes as Ukraine continues to call for tighter Western nations against Moscow and for more weapons to repel Putin's forces.
- Surrounded Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol were still resitingRussian forces on Sunday, with Kyiv vowing to 'fight until the end.'
- Mariupol has been effectively wiped off the map, says Ukraine's foreign minister.
- Several casualties have been reported in a new rocket attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, alongside multiple blasts in Lviv.
- Ukraine has completed EU membership forms.
- Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had bombed a military factory at Brovary on the outskirts of Kyiv, as Moscow intensifies its attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
- Ukrainian authorities announced the suspension of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from eastern Ukraine on Sunday, due to the lack of an agreement with the Russian army on a ceasefire.
- Russia's defence ministry released a video on Saturday purporting to show a meeting between the head of the navy and survivors of the cruiser Moskva, which sank in the Black Sea last week.
- Pope Francis invoked “gestures of peace in these days marked by the horror of war” in an Easter vigil homily Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica.
- Bulgaria has banned Russian-flagged ships from entering its Black Sea ports as part of expanded EU sanctions, authorities said on Sunday.
- Russia imposed travel bans on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other leading politicians.
Syrian fighters primed for Ukraine
Analysts believe that battle-hardened fighters from Syria are soon to be deployed in Ukraine, as Russia ramps up its offensive in the east.
“Russia is preparing for a greater battle” in Ukraine and Syrian fighters are likely to take part, said Ahmad Hamada, a Syrian army defector who is now a military analyst based in Turkey.
What has fuelled this belief among analysts is Putin's recent appointment of General Alexander Dvornikov as the new war commander in Ukraine.
General Dvornikov worked with the multiple paramilitary forces in Syria, while he oversaw the deadly siege and brutal bombardment of rebel-held areas, such as Idlib.
Only a small number of Syrian fighters appear to have arrived in Russia so far, and they have mostly been confined to military training ahead of their deployment on the front line.
US officials and activists monitoring Syria are yet to notice a significant number of fighters from the Middle East entering the war in Ukraine.
The addition of Syrian fighters into their ranks would be a welcome boost for Russia's beleaguered army in Ukraine. Many are experienced soldiers who have spent years battling the Islamic State terror group and Syrian rebels.
There have been some questions about how effective Syria's fighters would be on a new, unfamiliar battlefield, but they could compensate for Russian losses and help the army deal with more dangerous and bloody combat operations.
Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that about 40,000 people in Syria have registered to fight -- 22,000 with the Russian military and about 18,000 with the Russian private contractor Wagner Group.
Videos have circulated online in recent weeks which show elite Russian-trained Syrian troops performing military drills including parachuting from helicopters.
In one video posted by pro-government Syrian activists, Russian officers appeared to be advising the paratroopers inside a helicopter as the troops were praised with taps on their heads.
It was not immediately clear if the videos were new.
“The Russians are looking for experienced fighters. They don’t want anyone who was not trained by the Russians,” Abdurrahman said.
Where does each EU country stand on cutting off Russian oil and gas?
Following intensified Russian attacks in the country's east on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again asked European countries to turn off the taps to Russian gas.
But where does each EU country stand on sanctioning Russian energy?
Renowned Russian artworks held up in South Korea
Dozens of works by Russian artists, including Wassily Kandinsky, have been blocked in South Korea due to a suspension of flights imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, organisers have said.
These paintings by some fifty Russian artists, including Kandinsky, Kazimir Malevich, and Alexander Rodchenko, had been exhibited since December at the Sejong Art Museum in Seoul.
The exhibition ended Sunday but the paintings are blocked in the South Korean capital due to the lack of flight options due to western sanctions, an organizer told AFP.
Many Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, have adopted unprecedented sanctions against Moscow following the country's invasion of Ukraine, which have included travel and airspace bans.
"The works are ready to be sent back but the flights are currently blocked due to the war in Ukraine," said the event's organisers.
"Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the Russian side is looking for a way to receive them without going through an air link," they added.
The works had been loaned by four Russian institutions including the Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum and the Yekaterinburg Fine Arts Museum.
These paintings include Kandinsky's "Improvisation 4" (1909) and Malevich's "Suprematism" (1915-16), as well as Mikhail Larionov's "Jewish Venus" (1912).
Wassily Wassilyevich Kandinsky is well known as one of the pioneers of abstract art in the west.
(AFP)
Multiple blasts tear through Lviv
Several explosions have shaken the western Ukrainian city of Lviv Monday, with eye-witnesses claiming they were Russian missile strikes.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Facebook that five missiles struck the city early Monday morning and that emergency services had been scrambled to the scenes.
More details would follow he said.
Lviv and the wider western region of Ukraine have typically been spared from fighting compared to other parts of the country, and have attracted hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees as a result.
This morning's attacks will worsen the security situation in Lviv and undermine its status as a relative safe heaven inside Ukraine which is close to the Polish border.
One resident of the southwestern city told AFP he saw thick plumes of grey smoke rising into the sky behind apartment buildings.
“Five powerful one-shot missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the old European city of Lviv,” announced Mikhaïlo Podoliak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Twitter.
He added: “The Russians continue to barbarically attack Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their right to … kill Ukrainians.”
Russia vowed to step up strikes against Ukrainian cities following the sinking of their warship in the Black Sea by a suspected Ukrainian missile, although the country maintains it is not directly targetting civilian areas.
(AP/AFP)
Mariupol effectively wiped off the map, says Ukrainian foreign minister
The strategic Ukrainian port of Mariupol effectively does not exist anymore because of the massive destruction dealt upon the city, Ukraine's foreign minister has said.
Although Ukrainians were "continuing their struggle," Dmytro Kuleba told the American broadcaster CBS that the situation in Mariupol was dire and heartbreaking, after almost two months of fierce fighting with Russian troops.
Reports by Ukrainian authorities have indicated that bodies are piling up in the streets of Mariupol, as the all-but pulverised city continues to sustain Russian bombardment and a ground offensive.
Russia denies targeting civilians and has rejected what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities as staged to undermine peace talks. It calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists.
Capturing Mariupol is highly prised by Russian forces, as it would help them secure a continuous land bridge from the self-proclaimed republics in the east with the Crimea, which Moscow took in 2014.
Kuleba added that the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in Mariupol were all but surrounded, and said that continued Russian bombardment of the city could be a "red line" that brought peace talks to an end.
Kuleba says Ukraine has been holding “expert level” talks with Russia in recent weeks in an effort to reach a non-violent solution to the conflict.
But citing the significance of Mariupol, he echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in saying the elimination of Ukrainian forces there could be a “red line” that stops peace efforts.
On Saturday, Russia said it had taken control of several areas across Mariupol, with pockets of Ukrainian resistance remaining in the Azovstal steelworks overlooking the Sea of Azov.
(AP/Reuters)
Ukraine fills out paperwork to join EU
Ukraine has completed a questionnaire that forms the starting point for joining the European Union (EU), the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office revealed Monday.
The bloc still needs to decide on whether Kyiv can enter the EU.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave Zelenskyy the membership questionnaire during her visit to Kyiv on 8 April, vowing to fast-track Ukraine's EU membership following Russia's invasion of the country.
"Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side," Ihor Zhovkva announced on Ukrainian television Sunday evening.
The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine's compliance with the necessary membership criteria, he added.
"We expect the recommendation ... to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states."
In tweets published in February, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that, following Russia's invasion, it was “a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine’s membership in the #EU,” stating that “Ukraine must become part of the #EU.”
Although senior EU figures have voiced strong support for Ukraine's membership bid, alongside providing it with political and financial assistance and temporary protection for refugees, the Bloc has stopped short of guaranteeing membership, which Zelenskyy has requested in the past.
A number of EU countries, led by the Netherlands, have resisted calls for Ukraine to bypass the lengthy accession process, through fast-tracked membership, even if the country is under attack by Russia.
Zhovkva added that Ukraine expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council meeting.
The European Council is to meet June 23-24th, according to the Council's schedule on its website.
"Next, we will need to start accession talks. And once we hold those talks, we can already talk about Ukraine's full membership in the EU," Zhovkva said.
(Reuters)
Russian troops inflicting 'deliberate terror,' claims Zelenkskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond.
“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”
Zelenskyy claimed humanitarian aid has been stolen, worsening hunger inside Ukraine.
Intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone, Zelenskyy said.
“This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighbourhoods, against ordinary civilians,” he said.
Zelensky again called for increased sanctions against Russia, including its entire banking sector and oil industry. “Everyone in Europe and America already sees Russia openly using energy to destabilize Western societies,” Zelenskyy said.
“All of this requires greater speed from Western countries in preparing a new, powerful package of sanctions.”
(AP)