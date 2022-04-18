09:28

Syrian fighters primed for Ukraine

Analysts believe that battle-hardened fighters from Syria are soon to be deployed in Ukraine, as Russia ramps up its offensive in the east.

“Russia is preparing for a greater battle” in Ukraine and Syrian fighters are likely to take part, said Ahmad Hamada, a Syrian army defector who is now a military analyst based in Turkey.

What has fuelled this belief among analysts is Putin's recent appointment of General Alexander Dvornikov as the new war commander in Ukraine.

General Dvornikov worked with the multiple paramilitary forces in Syria, while he oversaw the deadly siege and brutal bombardment of rebel-held areas, such as Idlib.

Only a small number of Syrian fighters appear to have arrived in Russia so far, and they have mostly been confined to military training ahead of their deployment on the front line.

US officials and activists monitoring Syria are yet to notice a significant number of fighters from the Middle East entering the war in Ukraine.

The addition of Syrian fighters into their ranks would be a welcome boost for Russia's beleaguered army in Ukraine. Many are experienced soldiers who have spent years battling the Islamic State terror group and Syrian rebels.

There have been some questions about how effective Syria's fighters would be on a new, unfamiliar battlefield, but they could compensate for Russian losses and help the army deal with more dangerous and bloody combat operations.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that about 40,000 people in Syria have registered to fight -- 22,000 with the Russian military and about 18,000 with the Russian private contractor Wagner Group.

Videos have circulated online in recent weeks which show elite Russian-trained Syrian troops performing military drills including parachuting from helicopters.

In one video posted by pro-government Syrian activists, Russian officers appeared to be advising the paratroopers inside a helicopter as the troops were praised with taps on their heads.

It was not immediately clear if the videos were new.

“The Russians are looking for experienced fighters. They don’t want anyone who was not trained by the Russians,” Abdurrahman said.