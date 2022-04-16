No Comment videos of the week

Women protest in front of Russia's embassy in Tallinn, Estonia, against alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine, an activist disrupts Marine Le Pen's press conference during the French presidential run-off, a Turkish kebab is sent to space with a helium balloon. And more.
Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque hours after clashes
Christians celebrate Good Friday
French election: Police and students clash near Sorbonne university
Protest in Durban after flooding cuts water and power
Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem
World-famous Turkish dish kebab attempted to be sent into space
Rescuers clear rubble from damaged houses in Chernihiv
Venezuelan Catholic worshippers attend Nazarene of San Pablo procession
Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre
Argentines march for jobs, food, amid rampant inflation
Thousands attend former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's rally in Peshawar
Ukrainian graffiti artists thumb their nose at war in Odesa
Protest in Tallinn over women allegedly raped during Ukraine war
600 portraits show another face of a violent Caracas shantytown
Crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs