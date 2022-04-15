Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque hours after clashes

Hours after clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the mosque was re-opened, and some 60,000 people attended the main Friday prayers midday, according to the Islamic endowment that administers the site.
Palestinians had clashed with Israeli police at the mosque's compound as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.
Medics said more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year.
The holy site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, has often been the site of Israeli-Palestinian unrest, and tensions were already heightened amid a recent wave of violence.
Clashes at the site last year helped spark an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
The clashes come at a particularly sensitive time.
