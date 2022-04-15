Latest Live Coverage

Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem

Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Al-Aqsa is Islam's third holiest site. Jews refer to it as the Temple Mount, referencing two temples said to have stood there in antiquity. Friday's clashes come after three weeks of violence and simmering tensions in the Jewish state.

