Women bear weight of Easter rite in changing Spain

A team of women rock from one foot to another rhythmically as they carry a 1.5-tonne float topped with a statue of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary through the streets of Granada in southern Spain.

While religious orders started allowing women to carry floats in Spain's famous Easter processions 30 years ago, female "costaleros" -- as float bearers are known -- remain a minority who still face resistance.

