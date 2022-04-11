In Borodianka, fears remain about what will be found under the rubble

At the entrance to the city of Borodianka, the trail of destruction left by the Russian troops is more than visible.

Russian soldiers occupied the town of Borodianka just over 40 kilometres from Kyiv for several weeks – leaving it in tatters.

Not even this statue of poet Taras Schevchenko escaped the successive attacks and looting that followed.

"There, the bridges were blown up,” one local told Euronews. “You can't pass, there is a single route going here. And they were shooting heavily, doing whatever they wanted. They broke into every single garage, all the locks were snapped. People say they even brought angle grinders, everything."

What is also raising concern is that hundreds of mines are believed to be scattered around the city. Local authorities fear that demining could take up to five years.

But before that, authorities are prioritising efforts to pull people out of the rubble. So far 26 people have been found dead but more than 200 are still missing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already said that Borodianka could be even worse than the civilian deaths seen in Bucha.

“We ran away. I was lucky I had a car. When the tanks started to come, I got a call and quickly got into a car and went to the village with my husband. My son stayed here,” says Halnya, a Borodianka resident.

“I guess he's under the rubble because we can't find him. And we escaped.”