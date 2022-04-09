No comment: videos of the week

The war in Ukraine reveals a dreadful massacre in Bucha, French winegrowers light candles to protect their vineyards, the Holy month of Ramadan has begun. And more.
No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.
The war in Ukraine reveals a dreadful massacre in Bucha, French winegrowers light candles to protect their vineyards, the Holy month of Ramadan has begun. And more.
No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.
More No Comment
Silent protest in New York for victims of the war in Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Dozens killed in Kramatorsk train station after Russian rocket attack.
Woman smashes egg on Australian politician's head
Jakartans seek thrills by dining in the sky
Ukrainian military couple get married in Kyiv
UN humanitarian chief says Bucha investigations are the 'next step'
Ukrainians living in Greece mobilise to support Kyiv
Destruction in Kyiv region following Russian occupation
People take shelter in cellars during the shelling in Severodonetsk.
Brazil: Thousands of indigenous people demonstrate for their land rights
Climate activists paint Spanish parliament the colour of blood
Paris Art Fair 2022 opens its doors at the prestigious Grand Palais Éphémère
Strike damages ambulance at hospital in Mykolaiv
Russian television shows rebel fighting in the Luhansk region.