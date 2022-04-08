A new sensation in Jakarta is 'Lounge in the Sky', a restaurant mounted on a crane to dine 50 metres above the ground.

The restaurant, which opened on Sunday 27 March, is the first of its kind in Indonesia. The restaurant's special lounge design has only been used in Malaysia and, before that, in Belgium, where the service was founded.

The lounge consists of a central platform connecting eight tables with four seats each, suspended above the ground. The platform, together with the guests who are attached to their seats by harnesses, is lifted by a crane to a maximum height of 45 to 50 metres, depending on the weather conditions.

Customers must be over 17 years old, at least 145 cm tall and weigh no more than 150 kg, according to the restaurant's website.