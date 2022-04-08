A rocket attack on a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk killed dozens of people on Friday as civilians rushed to leave the Donbas region, which is in the crosshairs of the Russian military.
The remains of a large rocket bearing the inscription "for our children" in Russian lay just outside the main building.
Suitcases, stuffed animals and bags were strewn around the station and on the platform, dotted with human remains.
The Russian defence ministry said suggestions that it had carried out the attack were "absolutely false".
Intensive shelling has already begun to devastate towns in the region, and officials have pleaded with civilians to flee, but the intensity of the fighting is preventing
