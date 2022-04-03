On Saturday, Ukrainian troops moved further north of Kyiv after retaking territory from retreating Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that with the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian capital region, a potentially catastrophic situation for civilians is created by mines left around homes, abandoned equipment and even the bodies of those killed.

Driving through towns north of Kyiv, soldiers cleared barricades and inspected suspicious objects.

They placed red rags on abandoned ammunition to mark it as likely to explode.

Ukraine and its Western allies have reported increasing evidence of Russian forces withdrawing from the vicinity of Kyiv and building up their numbers in eastern Ukraine.