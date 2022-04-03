Bucha, a town on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, was controlled by Russian soldiers for about a month.
They had entered Ukraine from three sides on 24 February, and soldiers entering from the north into Belarus spent weeks trying to fight their way into Kyiv.
Their advance stalled in the face of resolute defiance from Ukraine's defenders, and Moscow said this week it would focus the invasion elsewhere in future.
The Ukrainian army said its troops were still combing areas outside the capital for mines and any remaining Russian fighters.
