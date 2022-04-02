Irpin held off the full force of Russia's invasion, becoming the closest Moscow's forces got to the centre of the capital some 20 kilometres away. The town is now back under Ukrainian control, as Russian troops hastily pull back from outside Kyiv. Victory comes at a terrible price that has left it looking more like Aleppo or Grozny than an affluent satellite town in Ukraine.
