"We are becoming the first physical polling institute in France," says Maxime Lemersre, founder of Chaussettes et Compagnies. The Lille-based brand recently launched a collection of socks featuring seven presidential candidates: Anne Hidalgo, Yannick Jadot, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Valérie Pécresse and Éric Zemmour.