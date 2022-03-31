Latest Live Coverage

Swedish Supreme Court judge fined for stealing meatballs from shop

By AFP
A Christmas ham and meastballs is a festive tradition in Sweden.
A Christmas ham and meastballs is a festive tradition in Sweden.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File

A Swedish Supreme Court judge has been convicted of shoplifting a Christmas ham and meatballs, prosecutors said.

The 67-year-old judge was fined 50,000 kroner (€4,800) when she was caught red-handed in a grocery shop in central Stockholm shortly before Christmas.

In addition to the ham and meatballs -- a traditional Swedish New Year's Eve dish -- she had reportedly tried to steal sausages and cheese, hidden in a woven shopping bag.

“I have issued a fine regarding the crime petty theft, previously known as shoplifting,” the chief public prosecutor, Per Nichols, told AFP.

The judge resigned from her post in February - when press reports first emerged about the investigation - after a long and distinguished career.

The 67-year-old had spent two decades at Sweden's Supreme Court, where only 16 judges sit.