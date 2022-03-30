Latest Live Coverage

Pope Francis, center, poses for a photo with the Ukraine's Ambassador to the Holy See

At the end of Wednesday's general audience in the Vatican, Pope Francis greeted children from Ukraine.

The children had been assisted by the Foundation "Aiutiamoli a Vivere" (Let’s Help Them to Live), the Association Puer and the Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See.

During his speech, the Pontiff asked again for prayers in order to stop the monstrosity of war.

