Ukrainians sandbag Kharkiv monuments to protect against bombing

Municipal workers in Kharkiv pile sandbags around major monuments in the centre of Ukraine's second city to protect them from Russian bombardment. "These are the symbols of the city's history," says Ilona Kalashnikova, a 49-year-old municipal gardener. "Houses can be rebuilt, but the monuments are unique."

