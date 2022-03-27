Ukrainians sandbag Kharkiv monuments to protect against bombing

Municipal workers in Kharkiv pile sandbags around major monuments in the centre of Ukraine's second city to protect them from Russian bombardment. "These are the symbols of the city's history," says Ilona Kalashnikova, a 49-year-old municipal gardener. "Houses can be rebuilt, but the monuments are unique."
More No Comment
Lviv volunteers adapt vehicle for military use
Kyrgyz town mourns Russian soldier killed in Ukraine
Ukrainians and Lebanese rally against Russia invasion in Beirut
Russians in Cyprus rally in support of their country as Ukrainians protest war
Subway stations become home for Kharkiv residents
Firefighters battle huge blaze at Lviv oil facility
People flee site of missile strike on Lviv
Metro shelter concert brings 'ray of light' to war-torn Ukraine
Colombian company produces protective equipment for Ukraine
Chile students ask for raise in benefits in first major protest under Boric
Mexican muralists call for peace in Ukraine
Over 2 million Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland, according to UNHCR
No Comment videos of the week
Coffin of slain Corsican nationalist Colonna arrives for church ceremony
Biden eats pizza with US troops in Poland