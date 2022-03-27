Five people are wounded after fuel storage facility near Lviv was hit

Running for cover in Lviv, as air raid sirens blared out on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of thousands of displaced families have taken refuge in the city, seeing it as a relatively safe place to go.

But several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city bringing a chill to those taking shelter.

One of the explosions targeted a fuel storage facility near Lviv not far from residential areas, wounding five people. Thick black smoke could be seen from the city centre.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded service personnel of the Ukrainian National Guard who showed "courage and dedication" countering Russian aggression.

And he continued to call for more military aid.

"What is the price of this security? This is very specific," said Zelenskyy. "These are planes for Ukraine. These are tanks for our state. This is missile defense. This is an anti-ship weapon. This is what our partners have. This is what is just gathering dust there. After all, this is all for freedom not only for Ukraine but for freedom in Europe."

In the capital, Kyiv officials say five houses were destroyed on the outskirts of the city after shelling in the area.

At least five people including a child were injured.

The Russian Defence Ministry shared video footage of an airstrike on a Ukrainian Buk missile system performed by a Russian Iskander missile.

Another video allegedly showed a destroyed Ukrainian command post captured by Russian troops in the Kyiv region.

Residents of Slavutych protested with a huge Ukrainian flag and patriotic songs after the regional governor said the town had been taken over by Russian troops.

The Ukrainian resolve continues despite constant shelling and attacks.