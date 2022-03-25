Life must go on in Lviv as Ukraine war enters second month

As Ukraine marks one month to the day since the Russian invasion began, the western city of Lviv has settled into a new rhythm of living in a country under attack.
Residents of the 13th-century city -- famed for coffee, chess and culture -- now deftly steer their daily routines around the strictures of wartime, including volunteering to help make camouflage and diverting themselves through strolls in the Ivan Franko Park.
Every day shortly before sunset at 6 p.m. a group of volunteers climb up more than 100 steps to the top of Lviv's Latin Cathedral tower.
In white robes, the faithful begin hauling at ropes pulling on multiple bells creating an orchestra over the city in coordination with other churches.
But these bells are not just calling for prayer.
