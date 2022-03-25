Biden eats pizza with US troops in Poland

President Joe Biden visited U.S. troops stationed near Poland’s border with Ukraine on Friday and was getting a first hand look at the growing humanitarian response to the millions of Ukrainians who are fleeing to Poland to escape Russia’s assault on their homeland.

Biden's first stop was with members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, visiting a barber shop and dining facility set up for the troops, where he invited himself to sit down and share some pizza.

The Americans are serving alongside Polish troops.

He arrived Friday afternoon at the airport in Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland, where some U.S. troops are based.

With the troops, he shared an anecdote about visiting his late son, Beau Biden, while he was deployed in Baghdad and going by his mother’s maiden name so as not to draw attention to himself.

The president jokingly razzed one service member about his standard-issue short haircut and seriously praised the troops, too.

He will be in Warsaw on Saturday for talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and others.

The Polish leader was to welcome Biden at the airport on Friday, but his plane was delayed by a technical problem.