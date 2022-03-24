Ukraine: Israel sets up a humanitarian field hospital.

A humanitarian field hospital run by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Sheba Medical Centre, Clalit HMO and medical teams from other Israeli hospitals has started operating in the town of Mostyska in Ukraine.
The 66-bed hospital has more than 60 employees and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It will be able to accommodate 150 patients at a time and will include a triage area, an emergency department, labour and delivery rooms, imaging and telehealth technologies, mental health services, a laboratory, a pharmacy and an outpatient clinic.
Israel is the first country to establish a field hospital in Ukraine.
