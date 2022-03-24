In photos: One month of war in Ukraine

It has been one month since Ukrainians woke up to the sirens and explosions, as Russian forces launched their invasion.
Since then Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol and many other cities have been under constant attack.
Some of the most shocking images of the conflict are emerging from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, which has been almost entirely destroyed with thousands of people dead, according to local authorities.
Civilians across the country have been targeted in their homes, hospitals, schools or on the streets as they tried to flee the fighting. Those who stayed -- by choice, or by necessity -- have sheltered in underground bunkers, their cellars and basements, or metro stations.
Conventional wisdom says the Ukrainian military should have been overwhelmed in a matter of days by Russian forces, however the resistance and leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became a symbol of bravery and resilience for the whole nation.
More than ten million Ukrainians have so far been displaced because of the war: either within their own country, or as refugees across the borders of neighbouring states.