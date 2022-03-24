In photos: One month of war in Ukraine

It has been one month since Ukrainians woke up to the sirens and explosions, as Russian forces launched their invasion.

Since then Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol and many other cities have been under constant attack.

Ukrainian firefighter shouts to a colleague while trying to extinguish a fire inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 23, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/ AP Photo

Nurses cry as they arrive to see their hospital after Russian shelling hit the mental hospital of Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. March 22, 2022 Bulent Kilic/AFP

Some of the most shocking images of the conflict are emerging from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, which has been almost entirely destroyed with thousands of people dead, according to local authorities.

A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. March 9, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

Civilians across the country have been targeted in their homes, hospitals, schools or on the streets as they tried to flee the fighting. Those who stayed -- by choice, or by necessity -- have sheltered in underground bunkers, their cellars and basements, or metro stations.

Conventional wisdom says the Ukrainian military should have been overwhelmed in a matter of days by Russian forces, however the resistance and leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became a symbol of bravery and resilience for the whole nation.

Children look out the window of an unheated Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

Russia attacks Ukraine 1 2 Flag of Ukraine on the ruins of a school in Kharkiv. March 23, 2022 Marienko Andrew/Unian 1 2 Destroyed school building in Kharkov, Ukraine. March 23, 2022 Marienko Andrew/Unian 1 2 A picture taken on March 23, 2022 shows the damage in a classroom at a school which has been hit by a Russian air bomb in Kharkiv. Serhii Bobok/AFP 1 2 A Ukrainian firefighter tries to extinguishing a fire inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 23, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo 1 2 Municipal workers finish covering a statue of Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 23, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo 1 2 The tail of a rocket sticks out in a memorial for the thousands of Polish officers killed in 1940 by Soviet secret police in the Katyn massacre, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 23 Andrew Marienko/AP Photo 1 2 Rescuers work at the site of the National Academy of State Administration building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022 Andrew Marienko/AP Photo 1 2 Firefighters extinguish a fire near a shopping center after shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 21, 2022 Felipe Dana/AP Photo 1 2 Local residents retrieve what is left in their destroyed apartments, located in a five-storey residential building that partially collapsed after shelling. Sergii Supinsky/AFP 1 2 A woman walking in a street is visible through a roof of a building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 20, 2022 Andrew Marienko/AP Photo 1 2 A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv on March 20, 2022, as Russian forces try to encircle the Ukrainian capital. Fadel Senna/AFP 1 2 A mother embraces her son who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol and arrived at the train station in Lviv, western Ukraine on Sunday. March 20, 2022 Bernat Armangue/AP Photo 1 2 A mother nurses her child as she cries after a residential building was hit by debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv. March 20, 2022 Fadel Senna/AFP 1 2 Hospital staff sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 17, 2022 Felipe Dana/AP Photo 1 2 A damaged military vehicle sits in Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 16, 2022 Andrew Marienko/AP Photo 1 2 Damaged vehicles sit among debris and in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine. March 16, 2022 Pavel Dorogoy/AP Photo 1 2 A woman is evacuated from a burning apartment building in Kyiv. March 15, 2022 Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 People hug outside a damaged apartment building in Kyiv after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people. March 15, 2022 Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine Bernat Armangue/AP Photo 1 2 Firefighters work in an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 15, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo 1 2 Volunteers sew Ukrainian flags and first aid kits at a workshop in Lviv, western Ukraine. March 14, 2022 Bernat Armangue/AP Photo 1 2 Ukrainian soldier passes at a destroyed trolleybus and taxi after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 An elderly resident waits to be rescued by Ukrainian firefighters after bombing in an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 15, 2022 Felipe Dana/AP Photo 1 2 A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 14, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo 1 2 A view of destroyed apartments damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 13, 2022 Andrew Marienko/AP Photo 1 2 Two elderly woman lit by a candle hide in a basement used as a bomb shelter in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 13, 2022 Felipe Dana/AP Photo 1 2 A woman holds her child inside a subway wagon in an underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv. March 13, 2022 Genya Savilov/AFP 1 2 A resident carries belongings out of an apartment building heavily damaged after a Russian rocket exploded just outside it in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv. March 13, 2022 Serhii Bobok/AFP 1 2 A makeshift kitchen in an underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv. March 13, 2022 Genya Savilov/AFP 1 2 Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. March 9, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo 1 2 A man rides a bicycle in front of a damaged by shelling apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine. March 9, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo 1 2 Ukrainian soldiers and emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo 1 2 A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member hugs a resident who leaves his home town following Russian artillery shelling in Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. March 9, 2022 Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo 1 2 Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training, in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine. March 7, 2022 Bernat Armangue/AP Photo 1 2 An elderly woman is coated in snow as she sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 8, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo 1 2 A volunteer holds a tray of dumplings for the defenders of Ukraine in Drohobych. Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Unian 1 2 A Ukrainian police officer helps people as artillery echoes nearby while fleeing Irpin in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 7, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike. Irpin, Ukraine. March 5, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP 1 2 A firefighter holds the baby of a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. March 7, 2022 Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo 1 2 A man carries a woman as they cross an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine. March 6, 2022 Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo 1 2 This general view shows destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv. March 4, 2022. Aris Messinis/ AFP 1 2 A factory and a store are burning after been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 6, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 Local residents walk in front of residential buildings damaged in yesterday's shelling in the city of Chernihiv. March 4, 2022 Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP 1 2 People carry their belongings as they walk past debris of last weeks combat in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. March 4, 2022 Serhii Supinsky/AFP 1 2 A man removes personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv. March 4, 2022 Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 The wreckage of a cluster bomb after a shelling on a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 4, 2022 Marienko Andrew/Unian 1 2 A man stands in front of a residential building damaged in yesterday's shelling in the city of Chernihiv on March 4, 2022. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP 1 2 Consequences of the shelling of a school in Zhytomyr, Ukraine Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Unian 1 2 The school was destroyed after the rocket attack in Zhytomyr, Ukraine Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Unian 1 2 Consequences of the shelling of a school in Zhytomyr, Ukraine Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Unian 1 2 Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged city centre after a Russian air raid in Chernihiv, Ukraine. March 3, 2022 Dmytro Kumaka/AP Photo 1 2 Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. March 3. 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 Refugees warm up around a bonfire outside the Lviv train station, western Ukraine, on March 03, 2022 Daniel Leal/AFP 1 2 An Ukrainian soldier hugs his partner next to a military base where residents are queuing to join the army, in Lviv. March 2, 2022 Daniel Leal/AFP 1 2 Firefighters extinguishes a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 3, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 A woman with her soon look at a train leaving as they try to flee at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. March 3. 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 French teacher Petro Vyerko, 81, holds a rifle in his house which was damaged by the shock waves of a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. March 2, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo 1 2 A fighter of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces stands guard at anti-tank constructions on the position at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 2, 2022 Sergei Supinsky/AFP 1 2 Firefighters extinguishing a fire in the Kharkiv regional police department building, which is said was hit by recent shelling, Ukraine. March 2, 2022 AFP 1 2 The view of military facility which was destroyed by recent shelling in the city of Brovary outside Kyiv, Ukraine. March 1, 2022 GENYA SAVILOV Genya Savilov/AFP 1 2 Members of an Ukrainian civil defense unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front. March 1, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 A couple sit in an underground metro station used as bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 2, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 The view of military facility which was destroyed by recent shelling in the city of Brovary outside Kyiv. March 1, 2022 Genya Savilov/AFP 1 2 The smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital's television tower in Kyiv. March 1, 2022 AFP/ Facebook account of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry 1 2 A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 1, 2022 Pavel DorogoyAP Photo 1 2 A medical worker attends to a wounded man at a hospital in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. March 1, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 Damaged cars and a destroyed accommodation building are seen near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. March 1, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 A woman takes photos of a destroyed accommodation building near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets in Lviv, western Ukraine. February 28, 2022 Bernat Armangue/AP Photo 1 2 A woman sits with two babies being treated at a paediatrics hospital after they were moved to the basement of the building which is being used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 Ukrainians and foreign residents wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, western Ukraine. February 28, 2022 Bernat Armangue/AP Photo 1 2 Hanna Lukasz, from Mirhord, cries after her 12 and 8 y.o. sons and her 66 y.o. mother have been waiting on the Ukrainian side of the border for 4 days to cross to Poland February 28, 2022. Visar Kryeziu/AP Photo 1 2 A Ukrainian woman reacts after arriving at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland. February 27, 2022 Visar Kryeziu/AP Photo 1 2 A woman and her children lie on the floor in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine. February 27, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo 1 2 A couple embrace prior to the woman boarding a train carriage leaving for western Ukraine, at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. February 27, 2022 Andriy Andriyenko/AP Photo 1 2 Thousands of people gathered in Lyon to show support for Ukraine. Lyon's Mayor Gregory Doucet was participating too, he has previously announced plans to welcome refugees. 27 February, 2021. Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews 1 2 Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 Members of civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 27, 2022 Efrem LukatskyAP Photo 1 2 Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces on the side of a road in Lugansk region on February 26, 2022 Anatolii Stepanov/AFP 1 2 A woman holds her sleeping child while sitting on the ground at Lviv central train station in Western Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Daniel Leal/AFP 1 2 People gather to catch a train and leave Ukraine for neighboring countries at the railway station in Lviv,western Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Mykola Tys/Mykola TYS 1 2 A couple and their dogs sit in a hotel underground parking turned into a bomb shelter during an air raid alert in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 27, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo 1 2 Ukranian refugees cry as they reunite at the Medyka border crossing, Poland. February 26, 2022 Visar Kryeziu/AP Photo 1 2 A shirt with the stains of blood is seen on the street of Kyiv after Russia invades Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Valdemar Gorlushko/UNIAN 1 2 An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital. February 26, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 A woman cries looking at her apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital. February 26, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 Civil defense personnel man a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 A civil defense man stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv. In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine meet with members of their family at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland. February 25, 2022 Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo 1 2 An illuminated window on a residential building with the rest of the lighting turned off for safety reasons, in the city of Kyiv. February 25, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 A refugee who fled the war from neighboring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland. February 26, 2022. Petr David Josek/ AP Photo Petr David Josek/ AP Photo 1 2 People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 Kyiv resident Natalia Sevriukova cries next to her house following a rocket attack of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 People look at the damage following Russia's rocket attack on Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Vadim Zamirovsky/AP Photo 1 2 Blood from the body of a serviceman colours the snow next to a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 25 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo 1 2 View of a building damaged following a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 A woman clears debris at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit. February 25, 2022 DANIEL LEAL/AFP or licensors 1 2 Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. February 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. February 25, 2022 Paul Ursachi/AP Photo 1 2 A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo 1 2 A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv as Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine from several directions. February 24, Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 People walk past the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. February 24, 2022 Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Aris Messinis/AFP 1 2 People stand behind the cordoned off area around the remains of a shell in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Sergiy Supinsky/AFP 1 2 Emergencies personnel work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 HANDOUT/AFP 1 2 Smoke and flame rise near a military building after a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo 1 2 A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave Kyiv, Ukraine after Russia invaded Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 Traffic jam as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia invades the country. February 24, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo 1 2 People line up to withdraw money at a cash dispenser in Kyiv, Ukraine, in the morning of February 24, 2022 Daniel Leal/AFP 1 2 People take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, after Russia invaded the country in the morning of February 24, 2022 Daniel Leal/AFP 1 2 Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence square in central Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Daniel Leal/AFP 1 2 Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Sergiy Grits/AP Photo 1 2 Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Sergiy Grits/AP Photo 1 2 A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. February 24, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo 1 2 The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Serhiy Bobok/ AFP 1 2 Tetyana Tomenko, a local resident, cries standing in front of her damaged house after shelling by in Novognativka, eastern Ukraine. February 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo 1 2 Smoke billows from a power and heating plant after it was shelled in Shchastya, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. February 22, 2022 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

More than ten million Ukrainians have so far been displaced because of the war: either within their own country, or as refugees across the borders of neighbouring states.