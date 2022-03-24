A feathered patient is on the operating table on March, 15.
It's a falcon and is being treated at a specialist hospital in central Doha, Qatar.
The Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital welcomes over 150 falcons a day.
"Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital is a hospital specialized in diagnosing and treating falcon diseases. The hospital was opened in 2008. It is a hospital that diagnoses and treats diseases that falcons suffer from by providing advanced medical and laboratory equipment through which it can work, and through the medical staff with extensive experience in diagnosing these diseases accurately and effectively treating them," says Director of Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital Dr Ikdam Al Karkhi.
Falconry is a tradition that runs deep in Qatari culture. Many families drive into the desert to train their birds and send them to hunt prey.
