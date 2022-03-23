French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that 26,000 Ukrainian refugees had entered France since 24 February, some staying and others in transit before heading to Spain, Portugal or the UK.

A large centre has been opened in Paris to receive and help refugees seeking a place to live or papers to stay in France beyond the 90-day limit normally granted to Ukrainians.

The centre is run jointly by the local authorities in Paris and several French NGOs, including interpreters.

In solidarity with people fleeing war, the 27 countries of the European Union have granted Ukrainians a temporary protection visa for 6 months, renewable up to a maximum of three years.

This temporary protection directive, implemented for the first time in the EU, includes a residence permit, access to the labour market and housing, medical assistance and access to education for children.