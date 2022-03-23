About 100 members of the youth wing of the opposition Congress party protested on Wednesday against the government's latest hike in fuel and domestic cooking gas prices and demanded a cancellation.

The protesters threw a disused two-wheeler through police barricades. Another protester tried to charge the police carrying an empty gas canister.

After some scuffles, the police seized some demonstrators and took them away in a bus.

The increase in the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas comes amid rising global crude prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India imports 80% of its oil needs.