The place was once a theatre, then became a fashionable place for food lovers in Odesa: from the beginning of the war, this hall in the historic district was transformed into a humanitarian centre, providing food and goods to troops and refugees in need.

Like the place, the lives of the Black Sea port's residents have been turned upside down: Inga, a lawyer, now heads the volunteer initiative, and Andrii, a baritone with the Odesa Opera, now sings patriotic songs to boost morale.